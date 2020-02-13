Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract is currently trading lower by 50 points at 117.35 reversing some of the gains that we witnessed in yesterday's trade continuing its bearish momentum to the downside.
I have been recommending a bearish position from the 124.50 level and if you took that trade the stop-loss now stands at 121.80 as the chart structure will not improve for another 3 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.
If you take a look at the daily chart the downtrend line remains intact as I would like to see the volatility increase as we continually grind lower on a daily and weekly basis as I still believe the 110 level could be tested in the coming weeks ahead.
Cattle prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the downside so stay short as I will be looking at adding more contracts once the risk/reward improve which could happen in next week's trade.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
