Hello traders,

USDNOK is clearly bullish, however price may temporary slow down from latest highs, as we believe a wave iv correction may show up. An a)-b)-c) move lower for a wave iv may face support and a bullish turn at the 0.915/0.911 region.

We have a 7-DAY TRIAL Offer at https://ew-forecast.com/. Check it out! You can subscribe to FX (1 euro) or the Crypto market (2 euro).

USDNOK, 4h