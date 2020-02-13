Coffee Looks Set to Rally on Near Term Fundamentals



May 20 Coffee futures prices are on the rise from a fundamental shift in supply news that we may have a near term tightening of supplies. This indication comes well timed as there has been some mild strength returning to the coffee market after finally finding support around the 9800 price level. This market has sold off violently from its mid-December highs, and is due for a bounce. At the time of writing prices are just above a resistance point at 10200 which is bullish. If Coffee can hold its strength and close above resistance it is likely we can see a rally with 10600 being the next point of resistance. If more news follows supporting concerns of a near term supply threat; coffee prices could cut through resistance and push its way to 11250. Those looking to be long coffee should be cautious not to overstay their welcome as this could be a short-term move, but there is strong potential for more. Can Coffee become a bull market again? Stay tuned to find out. **For a free consultation call my direct line at (312) 373-4875** you may also send me an email atescoles@rjofutures.com



About the author Eric entered the workforce during the summer of 2007 as an apprentice tradesman just before the big crash and recession which followed. The impact of which strongly inspired his interest in the financial industry and began him as a student of the markets. Eric worked throughout the following years developing strong communication skills and risk management practices in the aviation and marketing industries before ultimately getting licensed and turning his passion into a career as a market strategist with RJO Futures. Sector Focus Eric specializes in trend following strategies in metals, stock indices, energies, grains, softs. Analysis Preference Supply and demand data ultimately determines the long term trend direction. However, Eric uses basic chart patterns and price action to determine the impact news and information has upon the markets, which provides insight to the short term volatility and provides clarity on timing for entry and exit of a position. Strengths and Trading Philosophy There are opportunities in the futures markets each minute of every trading day. Spreads and option strategies are utilized by Eric as they present themselves. These opportunities may tend to take place after a long buildup or extreme events. When they reveal themselves, he believes in using discipline during the three phases of a complete trading strategy: Information, Action, and Exit. Diligence in acquiring, organizing and reviewing solid and reliable information, coupled with knowing the risk that is involved. Eric's strength is confidence in taking decisive action to use opportunities revealed by the information.