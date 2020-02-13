Increased Coronavirus Concerns



February 13, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES Stock index fell, as the number of coronavirus cases takes a surprise jump in China. The U.S. consumer price index increased 0.1% last month, when a gain of 0.2% was expected and the consumer price index, excluding the often volatile food and energy categories, was up 0.2% as anticipated. The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits advanced slightly last week, but remained at historically low levels. Initial jobless claims increased 2,000 in the week ended February 8 to 205,000. Economists expected 210,000 new jobless claims. In spite of lower prices today, my outlook remains unchanged in that stock index futures will end up higher in the first quarter. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar is lower today. However, recent gains to four month highs was linked to the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks. In the longer term, higher prices are likely for the U.S. dollar, which remains my minority opinion. The euro currency is lower after a report showed German consumer prices fell in January, which was in line with forecasts. The consumer price index decreased 0.6% compared with December and increased 1.7% compared with the same month a year ago. Flight to quality buying is coming into the Japanese yen. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Flight to quality longs are being reestablished due to the increase in coronavirus concerns. Federal Reserve speakers today are Robert Kaplan at 11:45 and John Williams at 4:30. The Treasury will auction 30 year bonds today. In light of the negative impact of the coronavirus on global economic growth, major central banks will come under pressure to add more accommodation. Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 69% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 66%. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3346.00 Resistance 3383.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 98.700 Resistance 98.950 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.08600 Resistance 1.09120 March 20Japanese Yen Support .90790 Resistance .91400 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .75280 Resistance .75550 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6704 Resistance .6748 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 161^16 Resistance 162^30 April 20Gold Support 1568.0 Resistance 1584.0 March 20 Crude Oil Support 50.45 Resistance 51.98 March 20Copper Support 2.5800 Resistance 2.6250 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.