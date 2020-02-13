EURGBP Eyes Move Towards 0.8275 Support Zone



EURGBP looks to weaken further as it eyes a move towards its key supported located at 0.8275 level. This is coming on the back of its recent declines. On the downside, support stands at the 0.8275 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8250 level. A break below here will aim at the 0.8200 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.8350 level. A violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.8400 level. Further up, resistance comes in at 0.8450 level followed by the 0.8500 level. All in all, EURGBP remains biased to the downside.







