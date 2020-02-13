|
|
EURGBP Eyes Move Towards 0.8275 Support Zone
Thursday, February 13, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
|
EURGBP looks to weaken further as it eyes a move towards its key supported located at 0.8275 level. This is coming on the back of its recent declines. On the downside, support stands at the 0.8275 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8250 level. A break below here will aim at the 0.8200 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.8350 level. A violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.8400 level. Further up, resistance comes in at 0.8450 level followed by the 0.8500 level. All in all, EURGBP remains biased to the downside.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.