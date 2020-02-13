Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Yesterday, early evening around 6:01 p.m. stocks as measured by the Dow Jones suddenly flashed unusual weakness and I decided to send a Special Email Alert to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite, my brokerage clients and to those that recently purchased my book, Haunted By Markets. Here is what I had to say.

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

Though Dow futures were up 275 points today and bonds sharply lower, "things" have suddenly reversed here in night dealings. The markets have been open about an hour and already, the Dow is down 103 points with bonds up 14 points. I continue to favor long bonds and short the Dow. Or, other stock indexes.

I am scouring the news to see if something bearish hit the wires to cause stocks to be deep in the red so early in night trade. I have yet to find any negative news, which in my view, is quite bearish. If stocks shed this large a loss with zero news, what if there is indeed bearish news I have yet to see or hear about?

I still think at current levels, stocks can drop precipitously and bonds actually rally. I favor short the Dow and long bonds.

The time is 6:01 p.m. Chicago, Wed. February 12

As it turned out, new cases of coronavirus jumped sharply overnight in the Hubei province of China. There were 14,840 new cases reported vs the 2,015 cases reported earlier in the day. Plus, the death toll rose by 242. And Chinese officials have expanded their definition of exactly what coronavirus is. Consequently, Dow futures are 180 lower with bond futures higher by 17 points.

However, the CRB index, weighted towards grains and livestock is shedding only a few points while the Goldman Sach index, weighted toward petroleum is actually higher. But the day is quite young and subject to change depending on any new stories about coronavirus.

My newsletter is broadcast twice a day but if something unfolds that I believe can be, market moving I always send a Special Email Alert as soon as possible...ASAP! I believe there is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010

The time now is 6:27 a.m. Chicago

