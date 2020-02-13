Blue Line Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ - February 13 Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets *Coffee the worst performing commodity of the YEAR General Market Commentary U.S. equities prices are under significant pressure this morning on renewed virus concerns and it appears cracks are starting to form in the foundation of this bull market. Expect to see another shock to commodities with the most exposure to China, specifically energies, copper, coffee and soybeans. TRADE ALERTS We have expanded by adding a fully institutionalized research department with actionable trading recommendations. Our recommendations are comprised of limited risk options strategies, to receive more information please register here:

Cocoa (+12.2% ytd) The market is continuing to fade and leaves itself susceptible to a mild correction on long liquidation. The weather became a bit more favorable in the Ivory Coast and Ghana and that most likely was the culprit that stopped the rally. From a trading perspective the breakout on the charts has position traders adding to their long positions from back on January 10th at 2588. The first level of support is at 2827 and the sell triggers are down at 2776. This is where trend traders would go flat, not initiate shorts. For traders working close with me, we had established May call spreads just before the breakout. Give me a call if you are interested in softs trading or want clarification on the specific spread.