Blue Line Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ - February 13
Thursday, February 13, 2020
by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures
Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets
*Coffee the worst performing commodity of the YEAR
General Market Commentary
U.S. equities prices are under significant pressure this morning on renewed virus concerns and it appears cracks are starting to form in the foundation of this bull market. Expect to see another shock to commodities with the most exposure to China, specifically energies, copper, coffee and soybeans.
TRADE ALERTS
Cocoa (+12.2% ytd)
The market is continuing to fade and leaves itself susceptible to a mild correction on long liquidation. The weather became a bit more favorable in the Ivory Coast and Ghana and that most likely was the culprit that stopped the rally.
From a trading perspective the breakout on the charts has position traders adding to their long positions from back on January 10th at 2588. The first level of support is at 2827 and the sell triggers are down at 2776. This is where trend traders would go flat, not initiate shorts. For traders working close with me, we had established May call spreads just before the breakout.
Give me a call if you are interested in softs trading or want clarification on the specific spread.
Sugar (+16.7% ytd)
The market will most likely back and fill today with outside market forces leaning negative. Energies are back on the defensive and the Brazilian Real continues to make new contract lows. Keep watching for reduced supply from India and Thailand in the coming weeks.
Sugar trend traders are holding longs from January 6th at 13.73 and first level of support is 15.11. Their sell triggers are down at 14.50 and is the spot they would flatten up longs.
Trend traders will most likely add to their longs on any pull back or gap open on the night session.
Coffee (-20.5% ytd)
Continuing to slowly climb higher on short covering, I would expect the market to run into resistance at 105.50 due to demand fears. We have seen exports out of Vietnam and Brazil decline recently and could be an indicator that global demand is slipping.
Trend traders are still short March futures at 110.15 from back on Jan 24th while first level of resistance is at 103.25 and buy triggers are at 107.80. That is the level they get flat, not a spot that triggers new longs.
Orange Juice (-1.85% ytd)
This market flipped long across the board on the breakout back on Feb 11. Looking at the March contract, the sell triggers are down at 92 and first level of support is at 96.
