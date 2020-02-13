Hello traders,

The S&P500 is recovering within a fifth wave of a higher degree 3 very sharply, however let us be patient as price is approaching interesting resistance and reversal levels. We are talking about 3370/3410 zone, where various Fib. targets (261.8 and 38.2) can slow the price down, and push it into a correction. Ideally a reversal lower will be seen from the highs, and a temporary correction in three legs as wave 4.

We have a 7-DAY TRIAL Offer at https://ew-forecast.com/. Check it out! You can subscribe to FX (1 euro) or the Crypto market (2 euro).

S&P500, 4h