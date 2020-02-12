|
Natural Gas Seasonal Spread Trade Idea
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
by Peter Karaverdian of ForteTrader.com
Natural Gas Spread Trade Idea. Last night I entered a Short Natural Gas Seasonal Spread Trade. This trade has a historical trade odd of 100% in the last 15 yearsusing our algorithmic trading software partner and technicalanalysis.
Sell June (NGN20) buy back August (NGQ20)
Hey don't take my word for it, I do and trade these myself with my own money. I also keep things simple. Keep all the technicalJargon out the markets. Use and deploy tools in the market that market leaders around the world use. BOTTOM LINE! Including Myself! Track my trades and you will see the the results for yourself! Our members are already seeing results!
We are on technical bottoms but not over yet, plus our special seasonal spreads make money FIVE DIFFERENT WAYS!
Average profit $300 per spread
Average Loss $0
Average Drawdown $159 before the win!!
If you are not already part of the team, I can show you how to self direct your own money instead of relying on some the noise. SAFE, AFFORDABLE, CONFIDENT, OUT OF THE DARK TRADES.
The one thing I have learned in life, is the action is your responsibility!
