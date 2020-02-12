And I Mean Everyone!



Ennis, Montana 59729

grain complex - Morning broadcast At settlement yesterday, grains were mostly lower. The downside leader was Chicago wheat that fell as much as 10 cents with corn prices slipping 21/2 cents a bushel. Soybeans, where the USDA lowered ending stocks, closed unchanged at best. And while soy meal lost a bit of ground, soy oil closed a few cents higher. The report was viewed by most as neutral but it was, in fact price positive and in particular for soybeans and products. Next Friday, however, the USDA will release its annual Ag Outlook Forum that will offer more data and likely be even more bullish yet. Plus, China is on the cusp of being a buyer with a long weekend ahead. Today, grains are mostly 1 cent lower but do not sell down here in the hole. Do not sell the grains down here. Both major commodity indexes are doing well today. So well, in fact, I cannot believe the soy complex will remain lower. Soybeans should attempt to move higher by the close and may drag the other grains out of the red as well. Do not sell the grains here in the hole.

grain complex- afternoon broadcast Grains are up a bit with Chicago wheat 6 cents to the good while soybeans are 3 higher and corn 1 cent to the good. The flat price of grains is higher with the old crop vs new crop, the bull spreads gaining a bit of ground. And if some bullish news can surface after the close, further gains are likely tomorrow. Avoid the short side of grains. Note too, the major commodity indexes are posting solid gains. The indexes are suggesting not to sell grains or most other commodity markets with prices, "in the hole!"

There is a bit of red ink with hogs, silver and a tropical markets and new crop soybeans for 2020 and 2021. Otherwise, today is far more positive than negative for stocks and commodities. Who wudda thought!

My lean is to avoid the short side of most all commodity markets because prices are too cheap. The psychology towards commodities per se is too bearish. Everyone is bearish the commodity markets and history suggests when everyone is leaning one way, they will be proven wrong sooner than later.

My lean is to avoid the short side of most all commodity markets because prices are too cheap. The psychology towards commodities per se is too bearish. Everyone is bearish the commodity markets and history suggests when everyone is leaning one way, they will be proven wrong sooner than later.

My advice for today: Everyone is too bearish commodities and too bullish stocks. And I mean everyone!





About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.