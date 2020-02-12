Hello traders,

Many major Cryptos can be now approaching important targets within wave 5, but what is also interesting about the whole Crypto market is that it is trading in the 55th day of a rise from the lows (55 Fibonacci number) with equal length of waves iii and v. Not to mention the Elliott Wave channel resistance line, overbought RSI and psyhological 300B level. All being said, after a five-wave completed recovery, we expect to see a slowdown, and a temporary reversal in minimium three legs.

