Big Bad Bearish Chart for KC Wheat



May 20 Kansas City wheat futures start the day under pressure with a developing head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily charts. Reports indicate world wheat ending stocks could be at a record high and there are some demand concerns. while exports were revised up, it seems much of the wheat purchased internationally is coming from other producing nations. Looking at the daily chart May 20 KC wheat has been in consolidation for most of this month. If prices can close above 4800 Id consider it a bullish indication. However, with what could be a near complete head and shoulder pattern forming, if KC wheat breaks down below consolidation and closes under 4690 this market has the potential for a sell-off. **For a free consultation call my direct line at (312) 373-4875** you may also send me an email atescoles@rjofutures.com



About the author Eric entered the workforce during the summer of 2007 as an apprentice tradesman just before the big crash and recession which followed. The impact of which strongly inspired his interest in the financial industry and began him as a student of the markets. Eric worked throughout the following years developing strong communication skills and risk management practices in the aviation and marketing industries before ultimately getting licensed and turning his passion into a career as a market strategist with RJO Futures. Sector Focus Eric specializes in trend following strategies in metals, stock indices, energies, grains, softs. Analysis Preference Supply and demand data ultimately determines the long term trend direction. However, Eric uses basic chart patterns and price action to determine the impact news and information has upon the markets, which provides insight to the short term volatility and provides clarity on timing for entry and exit of a position. Strengths and Trading Philosophy There are opportunities in the futures markets each minute of every trading day. Spreads and option strategies are utilized by Eric as they present themselves. These opportunities may tend to take place after a long buildup or extreme events. When they reveal themselves, he believes in using discipline during the three phases of a complete trading strategy: Information, Action, and Exit. Diligence in acquiring, organizing and reviewing solid and reliable information, coupled with knowing the risk that is involved. Eric's strength is confidence in taking decisive action to use opportunities revealed by the information.