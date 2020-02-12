Slowdown in the Number of New Coronavirus Cases in China Reported



February 12, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES Stock index futures are higher due to reports that there is a slowdown in the number of new coronavirus cases in China. Today China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since January. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell returns to Capitol Hill this morning for a second day of testimony on the economy, monetary policy and financial regulation. Today he will testify before the Senate Banking Committee. Mr. Powell will deliver the same prepared remarks he gave Tuesday to the House Financial Services Committee. My outlook remains unchanged in that stock index futures will end up higher in the first quarter. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar is higher. Recent strength in the greenback is linked to the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks. Additional gains are likely for the U.S. dollar, which remains my minority opinion. The euro currency is lower after a report showed December industrial output in the e uro zone fell 2.1% on the month when a decline of 1.6% was expected. The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are higher, as a result of firming crude oil prices. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Flight to quality longs are being liquidated due to easing coronavirus concerns. PhiladelphiaFederal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker today said the U.S. economy is in good shape and the growth rate is expected to return to the trend of about 2.0% in 2020. Mr. Harker said, "Fridays employment report showed the labor market began 2020 on the same positive trend it showed through 2019." In light of the negative impact of the coronavirus on global economic growth, major central banks will come under pressure to add more accommodation. Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 66% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 68%. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3353.00 Resistance 3381.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 98.550 Resistance 98.820 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.09140 Resistance 1.09480 March 20Japanese Yen Support .90770 Resistance .91300 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .75160 Resistance .75500 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6711 Resistance .6760 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 161^12 Resistance 162^12 April 20Gold Support 1562.0 Resistance 1577.0 March 20 Crude Oil Support 49.85 Resistance 51.95 March 20Copper Support 2.5800 Resistance 2.6150 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

