Hawkish rate hold from RBNZ + more coronavirus optimism leads risk sentiment higher again



Analysis USDCAD Global markets are getting a double-dose of risk-on catalysts today and the headlines all started around the8pmET hour last night. The Reserve Bank of Zealand kept interest rates on hold, but surprised traders by upgrading their economic outlook, by downplaying the impact of the coronavirus and by raising their OCR projections. More here from Reuters. This saw NZDUSD shoot higher, taking AUD and CAD along with it. Chinas National Health Commission then reported another daily decline in the number of new coronavirus cases to just 2015 forFebruary 12th versus 2,478 from February 11th, marking the lowest daily increase in infections since January 30th. We could argue these new statistics are misleading given how the definition of what constitutes a confirmed case conveniently changed just a few days ago, but this news put a bid under the Chinese yuan nonetheless and helped risk sentiment further in Asia. European traders jumped onto the broader risk-on wave as well, amid a lack of local headlines, and were still seeing markets in a rather good mode to start NY trade. Equity futures, crude oil prices, US yields and USDJPY are all trading higher, while a broadly weaker USD against commodity currencies drags USDCAD into the 1.3240-60 chart support zone. OPEC has just slashed its 2020 oil demand forecasts by 230k barrels per day to 990k bpd, citing the coronavirus impact on Chinese demand, but oil traders arent reacting much to thisnews as you could argue it's beenlargely anticipated. The American Petroleum Institute reported a bearish weekly inventory report last night (+6mln barrels vs +3mln expected), which is worthy of attention,but this has been long forgotten now amid todays new wave of viral optimism. The EIA reports its weekly inventory figures at 10:30amET this morning, with traders expecting a 2.987mln build. Jerome Powell will be delivering the Feds semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the US Senate Banking Committee this morning as 10amET, but traders are not expecting much of anything given his 3hr snooze fest before the US House Financial Services Committee yesterday. The Fed chairman said a lot of things we already know; namely that the US economy is still in a good place, its too early to determine the impact of the coronavirus, and that theyll continue to intervene in the repo/t-bill markets until mid-2020. We think today's USDCAD price action will be focused on the 1.3240-60 support zone and we think recent buyers need to show up again here to defend the market's new uptrend. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY MAR CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar continues to meander in the low 1.09s this morning as Powells remarks yesterday revealed little new information on the monetary policy front. Odds are well hear the same narrative this morning when the Fed chairman speaks before the US Senate Banking Committee. We also have almost 2blnEUR in options expiring between the 1.0900 and 1.0920 strikes at 10amET, which we think is contributing to the markets sluggish tone. EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY APRIL GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling closed NY trade yesterday smack in the 1.2950s and while this wasnt a confirmed bullish close in our opinion, the broad USD selling that followed the RBNZs hawkish hold to interest rates last night was enough to keep GBPUSD bid throughout Asian trade. The broader improvement in risk appetite was apparent in early European trade today as well, and we think this helped the market extend higher. Chart resistance in the 1.2980s is the sticking point now for traders however as NY trade gets underway. Some better than expected UK data saved GBPUSD yesterday, but we think the markets daily chart structure still remains technically weak so long as we stay below the 1.3050s. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Aussie is getting another boost today, but this time from its antipodean cousin -- the New Zealand dollar. The surprisingly upbeat tone to the RBNZs outlook last night lit a fire under NZDUSD at 8pmET and it took AUDUSD up along with it. Weve seen time and time again how big moves in the Kiwi can influence the Aussie and last nights price action was another prime example. AUDUSD now sits at chart resistance in the 0.6740s as traders watch the broader USD tone heading in Powell Round 2 this morning. This weeks coronavirus optimism and now some hawkish RBNZ commentary has halted the markets downward momentum, but wed be wary of creating a new bullish thesis until we see some firm NY closes above the 0.6770s and indications that the USD rally is breaking down across the board. AUDUSD DAILY \ AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY It looks like dollar/yen made a run for some buy stops above the 110.00 figure during the London AM today and, the more we think about it, we think this flow driven move can explain part of broader markets willingness to continue the risk-on move that started in Asia last night. The market has since pulled back off trend-line resistance in the 110.10s and it seems like Japanese exporter offers were present, according to Reuters. Their IFR coverage today noted whales like Toyota and GPIF (big local market participants) with resting orders on both sides of 110.00. Odds are this is where the market will sit for the next little while as well as over 1.2blnUSD in options expire at the figure. USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10YR BOND YIELDDAILY Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Hawkish rate hold from RBNZ + more coronavirus optimism leads risk sentiment higher again

Slower rate of coronavirus infection today helps risk sentiment overnight

China slowly returning back to work, but markets yet not convinced worst of virus is behind us

Coronavirus fears escalate again overnight. US & Canadian job reports up next.

China to lower tariffs on $75 billion of US goods starting next week

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17