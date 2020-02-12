WTI Crude oil, CL futures market

Tuesday forecast, February 12

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 50.45, which will be followed by moving down to support level 50.12 and 49.65.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 50.78, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 51.20.





Weekly forecast, February 10 - 14

Forecast and technical analysis

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 49.22, which will be followed by reaching support level 47.00.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 51.20, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 52.70.

DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor