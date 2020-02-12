IYR Forecasting The Rally & Buying The Dips At The Blue Box

Hello fellow traders. In this technical blog were going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of IYR published in members area of the Elliottwave-Forecast . As our members know, IYR is showing incomplete bullish sequences within higher time frames cycle. Break of 10/22 peak made ETF bullish against the 89.39 low in first degree. Consequently, we advised members to avoid selling IYR and keep on buying the dips in the sequences of 3,7 or 11 swings whenever get chance. In further text were going to explain Elliott Wave Forecast and trading strategy.

IYR 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 01.30.2020

Current view suggests IYR is doing wave 2 red pull back against the 90.87 low. Proposed pull back can be still unfolding as Elliott Wave Double Three Pattern. As far as the price stays below short term high- 96.26, ((x)) connector is done there, and we could be doing ((y)) leg down. Proposed leg lower has scope to reach 94.85-93.96 Blue Box area. At the marked zone buyers should appear for proposed rally or 3 wave bounce at least. We dont recommend selling IYR ETF and favor the long side buying it at the blue box. As our members know Blue Boxes are no enemy areas , giving us 85% chance to get a bounce.As soon as the bounce reaches 50 fibs against the ((x)) black peak we should make Long positions risk free. Invalidation level for the long trades would be break below 1.618 Fib extension: 93.96

IYR 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 01.30.2020

Eventually , IYR gave us proposed leg down toward blue box. It found buyers right at the blue box area : 94.85-93.96 . Pull back completed at the 94.29 low as Elliott Wave Double Three Pattern. Now, we need to see break above 01/22 peak to get confirmation next leg up is in progress. Until that happens we dont recommended buying short term dips against 94.29. Members who took long trades from the Blue Boxes should be already risk free.

