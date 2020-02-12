rounded corner
Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast
Wednesday, February 12, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

The API reported a larger than anticipated crude oil inventory build of 6-million barrels for the week-ending February 7. Traders were looking for a 2.987-million barrel build in inventory.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are trading higher on Wednesday as a slowdown in new China coronavirus cases eases, offsetting a potentially bearish industry group inventories report.

Traders are still waiting for a decision from Russia regarding additional OPEC+ production cuts, however, the price action suggests investors are betting on Russia going along with the recommendation to make the cuts.

At 07:46 GMT,March WTI crude oilis trading $50.69, up $0.74 or +1.48% andApril Brent crude oilis at $55.12, up $1.11 or +2.06%.

Corona Virus Update

Traders are reacting to a report showing a slowdown in the number of new coronavirus cases in China, and comments from Chinese officials that the epidemic could be over by April.

According to data through Tuesday, the growth rate of new coronavirus cases in China has slowed to the lowest since January 30. Still, international experts remained cautious over forecasting when the outbreak might reach a peak.

Travel restrictions to and from China and quarantines have cut fuel usage. The two biggest Chinese refiners have said they will reduce their processing by about 940,000 barrels per day (bpd) as a result of the consumption drop, or about 7% of their 2019 processing runs.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday cut its global oil demand growth forecast for this year by 310,000 bpd as the virus outbreak crimps oil consumption in China.

Chinas foremost medical adviser on the coronavirus outbreak, Zhong Nanshan, said on Tuesday numbers of new cases were falling in some provinces and forecast the epidemic would peak this month.

I hope this outbreak or this event may be over in something like April, Zhong, and epidemiologist whose previous forecast of an earlier peak turned out to be premature, told Reuters.

