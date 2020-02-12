rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

CVR Energy NYSE CVI Recovery on the Horizon
Wednesday, February 12, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

CVR Energy (NYSE CVI) Recovery on the Horizon

February 11, 2020 By Ayoub Ben Rejeb (Edit)

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) lost almost 40% of its value since July of last year, as the stock started correcting the impulsive 5 waves advance from 2016 low.

The correction taking place is unfolding as 3 waves Zigzag structure which can ideally find support at equal legs area $31.36 $20.77 from where a reaction higher is expected to take place. However if the bounce fail and another leg lower takes place then the move could turns out to be a corrective Flat structure and the decline from 2019 peak is a wave c .

In both scenarios, CVI is expected to end the correction and find support for the coming few months as a bounce is expected to take place in #energy sector based on correlation with related instruments like Chevron , EQT Corporation and Crude Oil .

CVI Weekly Chart

CVI Weekly Chart 2.10.2020

CVI Flat Scenario

CVI Weekly Flat

The presented blue box in the above charts is a High-frequency area where the Market is likely to end cycle and make a at least a 3 waves bounce to allow investors to create a risk free position. Consequently, until the stock manage to break above July 2019 peak, it can still do a 7 or 11 swings correction lower before ending wave (II).

Get our latest updates aboutEnergySector by taking this opportunity totry our services14 days for Free andlearn how to trade Stocks and ETFs using our blue boxes and the 3, 7or 11 swings sequence.You will get access to our 78instruments updated in 4different time frames, Live Trading & Analysis Session done by our Expert Analysts every day, 24-hour chat room support and much more.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy