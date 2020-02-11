RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

Hello All:
I have been warning of an impeding change of direction of stock market for a while now. There is no more confirmation of market change than STAR formation (part of double TOP) in all THREE MAJOR INDICES, S&P, DOW AND NASDAQ as of today's close. Take a look at 1-year charts below for all THREE.
S&P
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE
NASDAQ INDEX
ALL SHOW DOUBLE TOP CONFIRMATION WITH STAR BEARISH SIGNAL AS OF TODAY. No more discussion is necessary. Fed is warning of problems today because of coronavirus. This administration foolishly is talking about DOLLAR & INTEREST RATE TOO HIGH. What happens when you restrict trade? Of course your supply of currency is restricted and reduced. This means higher pricing. Check basic economics. I don't think BIG ORANGE is up to date on ECON 101.
Euro is looking ready for a pop. Gold and Silver look easily ready to rally.
This simple chart looks to have $ 2000 as the top, $ 1800 as first point of resistance for GOLD. Great chart formation for LONGS! DO NOT BE SHORT GOLD, BE ON LONG SIDE. If you need guidance let me know.
Dollar also looks very toppy. EURO looks set for a rally.
If you believe that trade is going to expand because of new deals, then you should be bearish USD and bullish EURO. Current administration has done everything to keep the USD overwhelmingly TOO STRONG! This is hurting the economy and should be a warning for overall high-valued consumable commodities.
But for Gold & Silver, this is their time to shine. As I mentioned in 2019, this will the NEW ERA OF COMMODITIES IN 2020! Commodities Traders welcome back. Thank you for the nap!
Best Regards
Edgard Cabanillas
President, Alpine Trading LLC
EMAIL:edgard@alpine-trading.net
TEL: + 1 949 357 4948