|
|
Volatility in the NQ & MNQ & Trading Levels 2.12.2020
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
Like us on Facebook!
www.facebook.com/CannonTrading
What is the one thing that you can do to improve your trading and costs you NOTHING?
KEEP A DAILY TRADING JOURNAL.
Really you might say? yes, really I will answer. Most prop firms that fund traders, requires their traders and trainees to keep a daily journal. It goes over each trade, the emotions, what news came out and many other tidbits that go into trading.
Trading is far from easy and keeping a journal takes extra time and work, especially after a bad trading day but there are numerous benefits to keeping a trading journal.
Try it for a few weeks and make it a habit.k it can help MOST traders out there.
___________________________________________________
Recent volatility, especially in the NQ futures is something else....makes a great case for the MICRO NQ or the MNQ being 1/10th of the size.
High to low today in the NQ was about $3000 per contract....its a bit more manageable when the MNQ is $300 per contract difference between high to low....
Position size is a BIG element of trading and the MICROS do help with that quite a bit especially for the ES and NQ ( MES and MNQ)
2-12-2019
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
Recent articles from this author
- Volatility in the NQ & MNQ & Trading Levels 2.12.2020 - Tuesday, February 11, 2020
- MICRO EMINIS & Trading Levels 1.31.2020 - Thursday, January 30, 2020
- FOMC & Trading Levels 1.30.2020 - Wednesday, January 29, 2020
- ES Daily Chart for Review & Trading Levels 1.29.2020 - Tuesday, January 28, 2020
- Trading Alerts Service FREE for 3 Weeks & Trading Levels 1.28.2020 - Monday, January 27, 2020
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
Take a step in the right direction and contact me today, Toll-Free: 800-454-9572 or direct: +310-859-9572. You may also directly e-mail me, Send mail.
_____________________________________________________________
Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading.