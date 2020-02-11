What is the one thing that you can do to improve your trading and costs you NOTHING?

KEEP A DAILY TRADING JOURNAL.

Really you might say? yes, really I will answer. Most prop firms that fund traders, requires their traders and trainees to keep a daily journal. It goes over each trade, the emotions, what news came out and many other tidbits that go into trading.

Trading is far from easy and keeping a journal takes extra time and work, especially after a bad trading day but there are numerous benefits to keeping a trading journal.

Try it for a few weeks and make it a habit.k it can help MOST traders out there.

___________________________________________________

Recent volatility, especially in the NQ futures is something else....makes a great case for the MICRO NQ or the MNQ being 1/10th of the size.

High to low today in the NQ was about $3000 per contract....its a bit more manageable when the MNQ is $300 per contract difference between high to low....

Position size is a BIG element of trading and the MICROS do help with that quite a bit especially for the ES and NQ ( MES and MNQ)