Wheat - Just My Opinion



Overnight Egypt buys 360 K T. wheat 180 K T. Russian, 180 K T. Romanian Average FOB px $227.27 (-$3.25 from previous purchase) Average CIF px $239.45 (-$6.65 from previous purchase) Highlights of the USDA Wheat Supply-Demand Report US increased exports by 25 million bu. decreased carryout by 25 million bu. World decreased carryout by 50 K T. The increase in US wheat exports did not come from the SRW sector as its carryout was left unchanged. Exports were increased from the hard varieties and the white market. The USDA World data acted as a reminder of plentiful global supply. The Egyptian tender once again saw lower FOB prices as well as noticeably lower CIF prices (a great example of just how hard the freight market has been beaten up or should I say down). I have to think these two issues weighed heavily on the Chgo market. It was quite noticeable to see the liquidation in the inter-market spreads involving long Chgo wheat. I mentioned indirect support was seen in the corn market but it was also quite evident in the KC and Mpls markets. Interior wheat basis levels dont change nor does the export basis; they remain firm looking. Todays break in the Chgo spreads was all about long spec liquidation. Stay mindful that despite todays break in the Chgo spreads the issue around deliverable SRW stocks remain problematic. KC spreads continue to flatline. As far as Im concerned major damage was done to the longer term Chgo wheat charts today. This does not mean to sell it at the market as the majority of the shorter term inter-day charts are developing a modest degree of oversold. March Chgo wheat shows some inter-day gap support at the $5.33 level. March KC wheat still shows some viable support down towards the $4.60 level. Daily Support & Resistance 2/12 March Chgo Wheat $5.33 - $5.49 March KC Wheat $4.60 - $4.75 The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must considerwhether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. LIKEJUST MY OPINION? GET MORE. Wheat, corn and soybeans covered daily and get first access when you subscribe toIFG Edge,our exclusive home for market commentary. Visit:https://www.ifgfutures.com/ifg-edge-overview/for a free 30-day trial; Includes our morning call, exclusive reports, and more. QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE MARKETS? Contact me!Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at1.800.786.4475. Learn more about International Futures Group at www.ifgfutures.com



Recent articles from this author Wheat - Just My Opinion

Soybeans - Just My Opinion

Corn - Just My Opinion

Wheat - Just My Opinion

Soybeans - Just My Opinion

About the author Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world. Contributing author since 11/7/2017