Rice Prices--Rice prices in the March contract finished down $0.09 at 13.60 still hovering right near a 7 year high as this grain has been remarkably strong despite the fact that most of this sector has been on the defensive over the last several years. At the current time I'm not involved, but I'm keeping a close eye on a possible short position if prices break the 13.35 level to the upside so you have to be patient and wait for the negative action to occur.

Rice prices are trading above their 20 & 100-day moving average as this market is up about 20% since the November low as trading against the trend is very dangerous over the course of time that's why I will wait for the breakout to occur 1st.

At the current time my only grain recommendation is a bearish wheat trade as I am also keeping a very close eye on selling the oat market as rice prices continue to move higher despite the fact of the virus spreading throughout China.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

