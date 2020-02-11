|
|
Looking To Sell Rice
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Rice Prices--Rice prices in the March contract finished down $0.09 at 13.60 still hovering right near a 7 year high as this grain has been remarkably strong despite the fact that most of this sector has been on the defensive over the last several years. At the current time I'm not involved, but I'm keeping a close eye on a possible short position if prices break the 13.35 level to the upside so you have to be patient and wait for the negative action to occur.
Rice prices are trading above their 20 & 100-day moving average as this market is up about 20% since the November low as trading against the trend is very dangerous over the course of time that's why I will wait for the breakout to occur 1st.
At the current time my only grain recommendation is a bearish wheat trade as I am also keeping a very close eye on selling the oat market as rice prices continue to move higher despite the fact of the virus spreading throughout China.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
If your looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
Recent articles from this author
- Looking To Sell Rice - Tuesday, February 11, 2020
- The Melt Down In Cattle Continues - Tuesday, February 11, 2020
- Cattle Prices Lower In Early Trade - Monday, February 10, 2020
- Cattle Prices Lower 3rd Day In A Row - Thursday, February 06, 2020
- Cattle Prices Remain In Bearish Trend - Wednesday, February 05, 2020
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.