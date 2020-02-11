|
The Melt Down In Cattle Continues
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract is currently trading lower by 100 points at 117.67 hitting a 4 month low continuing its bearish momentum as I still see no reason to be bullish this commodity.
I have been recommending a bearish position from the 124.50 level and if you took that trade the stop-loss now stands at 121.85 as the chart structure will not improve for another 5 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time. At the current time this is one of the most bearish commodities as trading with the path of least resistance is the most successful way to trade while also exiting losers quickly while continually riding the winners as that's exactly what is occurring at this time.
Cattle prices are trading far below their 20 & 100 day moving average as this trend is getting stronger to the downside and as I've repeated like a broken record over the last several weeks I think the 110 level is in the cards so stay short as I see no reason to be bullish as prices look expensive.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
