Sugar Prices Jump Higher Offering Large Bullish Chart Pattern



Mar 20 Sugar Futures are making solid gains on the day due to reports indicating the size of the global production deficit could be increasing further! There has also been strength returning to crude oil which is supportive of sugar due to its use in ethanol. From a technical perspective we are seeing a large double bottom pattern on the monthly chart which is a very bullish indicator. Sugar at the time of writing is right at the resistance point for this chart pattern, if prices can break and close above 15.30 it would suggest big upside potential for the sweet stuff and this market could be passing 16.00 and setting its sights on 17.00 prices. Timing will be very important, its possible we can see a rejection at the support point a sharp pull back which is a risk for those who may be long sugar already. My analysis suggests this market is still strongly bullish however, and a pull-back could be a good opportunity for those looking to enter this market. **For a free consultation call my direct line at (312) 373-4875** you may also send me an email atescoles@rjofutures.com



About the author Eric entered the workforce during the summer of 2007 as an apprentice tradesman just before the big crash and recession which followed. The impact of which strongly inspired his interest in the financial industry and began him as a student of the markets. Eric worked throughout the following years developing strong communication skills and risk management practices in the aviation and marketing industries before ultimately getting licensed and turning his passion into a career as a market strategist with RJO Futures. Sector Focus Eric specializes in trend following strategies in metals, stock indices, energies, grains, softs. Analysis Preference Supply and demand data ultimately determines the long term trend direction. However, Eric uses basic chart patterns and price action to determine the impact news and information has upon the markets, which provides insight to the short term volatility and provides clarity on timing for entry and exit of a position. Strengths and Trading Philosophy There are opportunities in the futures markets each minute of every trading day. Spreads and option strategies are utilized by Eric as they present themselves. These opportunities may tend to take place after a long buildup or extreme events. When they reveal themselves, he believes in using discipline during the three phases of a complete trading strategy: Information, Action, and Exit. Diligence in acquiring, organizing and reviewing solid and reliable information, coupled with knowing the risk that is involved. Eric's strength is confidence in taking decisive action to use opportunities revealed by the information.