Hello traders,

EURJPY can be trading in a bigger, three-wave A-B-C move for a leg Y of a bigger wave E), down from March 2019 and can currently be unfolding the beginning stages of an impulsive leg C. We can see a sharp drop now which has followed down from the 122.86 level after the completion of a W)-X)-Y) correction within the B leg. That said, be aware of temporary pullbacks within the C wave.

EURJPY, Daily