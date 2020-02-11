Reports of a Slowdown in the Number of New Coronavirus Cases in China



February 11, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES Stock index futures are higher due to reports that there is a slowdown in the number of new coronavirus cases in China. S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures reached record highs. The National Federation of Independent Business small business optimism index was 104.3 when 103.2 was expected. The 9:00 central time December Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey(JOLTS) is anticipated to show 6.775 million. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee at 9:00, as part of the semi-annual monetary policy testimony where he could deliver clues on the direction of interest rates and his outlook for the economy. My outlook remains unchanged in that stock index futures will end up higher in the first quarter. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar advanced to a new four month high. Recent strength in the greenback is linked to the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks. The British pound is higher, as data showed the nation's economy grew more than expected on the year in the fourth quarter. The Office for National Statistics said U.K. gross domestic product increased 1.1% year-on-year, which is up from expectations of 0.8% growth. Monthly gross domestic product rose 0.3%, which offset the 0.3% decline in November. The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar are higher, as a result of firming crude oil prices. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Flight to quality longs are being liquidated due to easing coronavirus concerns. In addition to Fed Chair Powell, other Federal Reserve speakers today are Randal Quarles at 11:15, James Bullard at 12:30 and Neel Kashkari at 1:15. In light of the negative impact of the coronavirus on global economic growth, major central banks will come under pressure to add more accommodation. Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 68% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 71%. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3347.00 Resistance 3373.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 98.630 Resistance 98.920 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.09080 Resistance 1.09480 March 20Japanese Yen Support .91050 Resistance .91350 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .75050 Resistance .75330 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6680 Resistance .6734 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 162^4 Resistance 162^28 April 20Gold Support 1569.0 Resistance 1584.0 March 20 Crude Oil Support 49.50 Resistance 50.98 March 20Copper Support 2.5550 Resistance 2.5950 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.