Daily Livestock Technicals and Fundamentals



Live Cattle (April) April live melted into our technical support pocket yesterday, we have defined that as 118.35-119.10. This pocket represents the low end of the recent range and the 50% retracement from the September lows to the contract highs. We are wanting to see prices defend this pocket on a closing basis to offer the market more of a relief rally, which we would likely work with clients to sell into (for hedgers and speculators). The RSI (relative strength index) is at 27.98, technically oversold.

Resistance: 121.225-121.80***, 123.075-123.45*** Pivot: 120.125-120.30 Support: 118.35-119.10****, 116.70**** Contact Oliver with any comments/questions, or to get our daily reports emailed to you! call/text/email: 312-837-3938, or Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com Feeder Cattle (March) March feeder cattle tested and held technical support in yesterdays session, we have defined that pocket as 133.25-134.20. If the bulls fail to defend this pocket, we could see a whoosh lower, with little meaningful support until the 130 and below area. On the resistance side of things, the bulls want to see consecutive closes back above 136.95-137.30, this pocket represents previously important price points and the 50% retracement from contract lows to the triple top highs at 147.75.

Resistance: 138.80-139.25****, 140.80-141.125** Pivot: 136.725-137.25 Support: 133.25-134.20****, 130.025-130.30**, 126.05-126.40**** Contact Oliver with any comments/questions, or to get our daily reports emailed to you! call/text/email: 312-837-3938, or Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

Lean Hogs (April) April lean hogs failed to find follow through yesterday and are a stones throw away from filling the gap from Friday morning, 64.875. We think that the market can work back to the original breakdown point above the $70 handle, but it wont be a straight shot, so buckle up.

Resistance: 67.95-68.675*** Support: 64.375-65.025**, 61.00***







Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



Recent articles from this author Daily Livestock Technicals and Fundamentals

USDA Day!

Daily Livestock Technicals and Fundamentals

Weekend Grain Market Update

Daily Grain & Cotton Commentary

About the author Oliver Sloup is Vice President of Blue Line Futures, a leading futures and commodities brokerage firm located at the Chicago Board of Trade. Blue Line Futures mission is to put the customer first, and that means bringing YOU the best customer service, consistent and reliable research and state of the art technology. Oliver has been a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, among others. Oliver has over a decade of trading experience. Prior to Blue Line Futures, Oliver worked as the Director of Managed Futures at iiTRADER. Contributing author since 10/6/17