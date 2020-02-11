Slower rate of coronavirus infection today helps risk sentiment overnight



USDCAD Broader risk sentiment is better bid once again today as Chinese officials said there were only 2,478 new cases of the coronavirus today versus 3,062 new cases yesterday. Were not so sure this is anything to celebrate and when you combine it with reports that Chinas National Health Commission changed their definition of what constitutes a confirmed case, the news is even less surprising. Moreherefrom Taiwan News. Chinas foremost medical advisor, Zhong Nanshan, was also said to add to investor optimism overnight when he said this event may be over in something like April, but wed caution that he was quoted on January 28ththat the outbreak would have peaked by now. Forget the fact thatthe official coronavirus infection count in China is now 42,708 and the death toll has now topped 1,000. Ignore the reports that Chinese companies reportedly struggled to get employees back to work yesterday, that layoffs have begun and that nearly 100 businesses have been allowed to declare force majeure. Pay no attention now to WHO chief Tedros Ghebreysus, whos continuing his redemption in the world of public opinion by acknowledging that the virus holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world. Everything is getting better now according to Chinese authorities.Our take everything at face value markets are going along with this carefully crafted narrative out of China and so were seeing global equities, the Chinese yuan, oil prices and commodity currencies trading higher.Dollar/CAD traded back below the 1.3300 figure as a result going into the NY open. The market saw a brief spike back above the 1.3300 level following the release of the text for Jerome Powells 10amET speech before the House Financial Services Committee, but the move is now reversing. Full speechhere. We cant say theres anything surprising new news here out of the Fed chair, which is why we think the initial knee-jerk buy-USD move has faded so swiftly. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY MAR CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar slumped below trend-line chart support in the 1.0910s at the start of NY trade this morning and were heardchatter thatthisnegative sounding Reuters report was behind it. The release of Powells speech text saw the USD uptick broadly initially, but this move has now reversed and then some. The Fed chairman willtake to the mic at 10amET to present the Feds semiannual Monetary Policy Report before the US House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services, and hell do the same thing tomorrow before the US Senate Banking Committee. EURUSD HOURLY APRIL GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling saw a mild bounce during the London AM today after the UKs YoY GDP figures for December and Q4 topped analyst estimates. December was reported +1.2% YoY vs +1.1% and Q4 was reported +1.1% vs +0.8%. The UK also showed a surprise trade surplus of the month of December (+0.845bln vs -10bln expected), albeit with a strange one time effect from precious metal sales. The nations Industrial and Manufacturing Output figures for December missed expectations (+0.1% MoM vs +0.3% and +0.3% vs +0.5% respectively) but everyone seems focused on the marginal beat to the hard GDP figures andhow this will keep the Bank of England on hold in March. We think a NY close back above the 1.2950s for GBPUSD would put a short-term halt to the market's recent downward momentum. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar rallied with broad risk sentiment overnight. Yesterdays bounce off the 0.6660s was supportive in NY yesterday and the decline in USDCNH throughout Asian trade last night provided the positive catalyst in our opinion. The text of Jerome Powells speech before the House of Representatives today at 10amET has brought about some USD selling as NY trade gets underway today, which is now seeing the 0.6710s resistance level give way. We think a NY close above this level will flip the market's momentum more positive heading into tonight'sReserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate decision at 8pmET. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen is seeing some mild selling this morning as US yields initially traded lower following the release of Powells speech text for 10amET, but market volatility is rather muted. We think the market will continueto range trade here until we get a headline that breaks us out of the 109.50-60 to 110.00 corridor. USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10YR BUND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

