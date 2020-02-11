U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are edging higher on Tuesday, but the market is trading inside the previous days range, suggesting investor indecision and impending volatility. Volume is also below average.

The price action is being fueled by uncertainty over whether Russia will go along with the OPEC+ recommendation to increase production cuts in response to lower demand expectations due to the coronavirus.

At 09:29 GMT,March WTI crude oilis trading $50.39, up $0.82 or +1.71% andApril Brent crude oilis at $54.20, up $0.94 or +1.76%.

The markets are also being underpinned by a jump in demand for risky assets as tensions over the coronavirus eased on reports that the spread of the disease may have peaked. Furthermore, some factories in China have restarted after being shut down for several weeks, leading some to speculate that the worst of the demand crisis may be over.

Chinese Refiners to Take a Hit

Traders remain concerned that Chinas oil demand could take a further hit if the coronavirus cannot be contained. Chinese state refiners have already said they will cut as much as 940,000 barrels per day (bpd) from their crude runs in February due to the virus.

Chinas refiners are processing 15% less crude and that could get a lot worse if the virus doesnt peak this month, Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, told Reuters.

