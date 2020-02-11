|
British Pound in Holding Pattern Ahead of GDP Releases
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
by FX Empire of FX Empire
|
GBP/USDis steady in the Tuesday session. The pair is currently trading at 1.2903, down 0.10% on the day.
Will GDP Shake Up Sleep Pound?
Investors are keeping an eye on two key releases at 9:30 GMT Preliminary GDP for Q4 and Manufacturing Production. Preliminary GDP rose 0.3% in Q3, shy of the forecast of 0.4%. Still, this was higher than the Q2 release of -0.2%. The estimate for the fourth quarter stands at a flat 0.0%. The monthly GDP report came in at -0.3% in November, short of the forecast of 0.0%. This indicator has not shown a gain since July, but the forecast for December is 0.2%.
The British manufacturing sector has struggled, and Manufacturing Production has managed only one gain in the past four months. In November, manufacturing production fell by 1.7%, its sharpest decline since April 2019. Analysts expect a rebound to 0.5% in December.
Technical Analysis
GBP/USD continues to drift this week. We find resistance at the key level of 1.300. The 50-EMA line follows closely at 1.3009. On the downside, there is strong pressure on support at 1.2902 and this line could break during the day. Lower, there is support at 1.2850. Below, The 200-day EMA is situated at 1.2830.
