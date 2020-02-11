Hello traders,

EURUSD keeps moving lower, but no major change on the intraday structure; we see five waves down that can come to an end in the next few sessions, so do not let the three-wave rally surprise you.

As we know, in Elliott wave theory once a five-wave move (impulse) comes to an end, its three-wave contra-trend development may start to form. This contra-trend reaction can represent: a change in trend (if the bigger former trend has fully unfolded), OR only a pullback (in three-waves) within the primary trend.

EURUSD, 1h