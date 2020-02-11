Buying RBOB Gasoline Against Crude Oil



The entire Energy sector has been under pressure these past few weeks and RBOB Gasoline has held up the best. Going into seasonal strength, I expect that RBOB Gasoline will either bounce harder or continue to fall slower than the others. To trade this, I like the long RBOB Gasoline (V20), short Crude Oil (F21) inter-commodity spread. This trade has hypothetically profited in 14 of the last 15 years when opened on 2/11 and closed on 2/20. The average profity to drawdown ratio is very strong at 210% while the average best profit is 6 times the average worst loss. On Tuesday, I will be buy RBOB Gasoline (V20), sell Crude Oil (F21) at a limit of ($10,350).



About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com