Blue Line Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ - February 11
*Coffee the worst performing commodity of the YEAR
General Market Commentary
Watch out Coffee (-21% ytd) it appears the entire energy complex is trying to fight to become the worst of the worst with Heating Oil (-20% ytd), Natural Gas (-19% ytd), and WTI Crude Oil (-18% ytd) all fighting to be crowned worst performing commodity of the year. Crude Oil is right on critical support at $49.31 and should be jeopardized over the coming days, especially if inventories show another sizable build. I have to say if energy demand is severely damaged one would expect that to be a reflection of the global economy resulting in weaker equity prices. However the injections of capital in the markets combined with what appears to be a Plunge Protection Team working to maintain order and ensure President Trumps reelection chances are helping boost equities back to all time highs.
Cocoa (+13.1% ytd)
Not a big update here: The weather continues to stress the cocoa crop during a critical time in the growing cycle with hot dry weather and little signs of rain in the upcoming week. Farmers need to get one good rain every couple weeks in order to keep the crop in good shape. From a trading perspective the breakout on the charts has position traders adding to their long positions from back on January 10th at 2588. The first level of support is at 2829 and the sell triggers are down at 2754. This is where trend traders would go flat, not initiate shorts. For traders working close with me, we had established May call spreads just before the breakout.
*Demand concerns at this point are being discounted with weaker port arrivals
