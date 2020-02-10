Livestock Report



The April Lean Hogs contract wasnt able to take advantage of Fridays break out rally. Friday saw Hogs close the gap from the low on 1/30/20 at 65.825 and the 1/31/20 hi at 65.15. It traded to 66.85 which surpassed resistance at 66.55. It settled just below resistance at 66.25 on Friday. Mondays trade saw price test Fridays settlement and fail. It broke down and approached support at 64.80, making the low at 64.925. Settlement was just above the low at 65.075. If support at 64.80 fails, price can fall back into Thursdays limit up range and test the declining 8 DMA at 63.77. Support then comes in at 63.325. If settlement holds a re-test of resistance at 66.55 and then the Friday high is possible. The Coronavirus continues to rage in China and is expanding its reach elsewhere causing continued worries about demand destruction. The virus is a serious threat as cases continue to mount and China has not been able to slow the spread of the disease. The Lean Hog index continued its decline and is at 59.57 as of 02/06/2020. The Pork Cutout Index once again collapsed and is at 66.73 as of 02/07/2020. The April Live Cattle made its high on the open at 119.725 and then broke down and traded to the session low at 118.475. It settled nearby at 118.675. Settlement was below support at 119.15. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 117.80. Support then comes in at 116.55. If settlement holds a test of the Monday high is possible. Resistance then comes in at 120.70. Cash trade was at a standstill. Boxed Beef cutouts were lower on light to moderate demand and moderate to heavy offerings. Choice cutouts decreased 1.21 to 208.91 and select was down 0.19 to 203.70. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 5.21 and the load count was 99. Slaughter was estimated to be 119,000. March Feeder Cattle opened lower and traded down to support at 134.25, making the low just above it at 134.375. It was able to recover and close in positive territory unlike Hogs and cattle. Settlement was at 135.70 just above the key level at 135.60. It settled just below the leveling 8 DMA at 136.05. A breakdown below settlement could see price re-test support at 134.25 and then 133.50. If settlement holds a re-test of resistance at 136.75 is possible. Resistance then comes in at 138.95. The Feeder Cattle Index declined and is at 140.63 as of 2/6/2020.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.