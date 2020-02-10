Hello Crypto traders!

Cryptocurrencies are in the sharp rise and most of them are definitely turning bullish in the 2020. Anyway, from the EW perspective, we would not be surprised if we will see a deeper corrective decline soon, ideally this week and once an extended waves fully unfolds.

OMGUSD, 4H

OmiseGo (OMGUSD) can be finishing the final and extended wave (v), so watch out for a potential resistance around the 1.20 - 1.30 area. A drop back below channel support line and 1.03 region would be definitely a signal for a deeper corrective decline.

Bu humble, patient and trade smart.

Disclosure: Please be informed that information we provide is NOT a trading recommendation or investment advice. All of our work is for educational purposes only.