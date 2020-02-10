Investors Perspective

The markets went risk-on last week following better-than-expected economic data releases, as China virus fears eased. This week we will have a lot of Fed talk and another pretty important set of economic data releases. Lets take a look at the details.
The week behind
The corona virus fears eased last week, as financial markets reacted to better-than-expected economic data releases, U.S. quarterly corporate earnings. Overall, weve seen a risk-on trading action. The stock market has reached new record highs, but gold fluctuated following recent advances. Fridays Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate were the most important economic data releases of the week. However, they were pretty much mixed and the markets were going sideways.
Lets take a look at 30-minute chart of the S&P 500 futures contract. The market was advancing following Fridays Nonfarm Payrolls release, but then it has quickly reversed lower. However, we didnt see that much of changes. And later in the day stocks were declining ahead of weekends pause and some China virus uncertainty:
The week ahead
What about the coming week? We will have a lot of so-called Fed talk this week, including Tuesdays-Wednesdays Testimony from Powell. Then the markets will be focusing on two important economic data releases: Thursdays CPI and Fridays Retail Sales number. On Tuesday we will get the GDP number in the U.K. Investors will continue to react to quarterly earnings releases. Lets take a look at key highlights:
- Friday's U.S.Retail Salesnumber will be the most important economic data release this week.
- We will also haveJerome Powell's Testimonyon Tuesday and Wednesday.
- The U.S.Consumer Price Indexwill be released on Thursday.
- Tuesday'sU.K. GDP numberrelease will be important for the British Pound currency pairs.
- There will also be some quarterly corporate earnings releases this week.
You will find this weeks the key news releases below (EST time zone). For your convenience, we broken them down per market to which they are particularly important, so that you know what to pay extra attention to, if you have or plan to have positions in one of them. Moreover, we put the particularly important news in bold. This kind of news is what is more likely to trigger volatile movements. The news that are not in bold usually dont result in bigger intraday moves, so unless one is engaging in a particularly active form of day trading, it might be best to focus on the news that we put in bold. Of course, you are free to use the below indications as you see fit. As far as we are concerned, we are usually not engaging in any day trading during days with bold events on a given market. However, in case of more medium-term trades, we usually choose to be aware of the increased intraday volatility, but not change the currently opened position.
Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the traders perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week.
Investors Perspective
Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks
Tuesday, February 11
10:00 a.m. U.S. - Fed Chair Powell Testimony
Wednesday, February 12
10:00 a.m. U.S. - Fed Chair Powell Testimony
Thursday, February 13
8:30 a.m. U.S. - CPI m/m, Core CPI m/m, Unemployment Claims
Friday, February 14
8:30 a.m. U.S. - Retail Sales m/m, Core Retail Sales m/m
Thank you.
Paul Rejczak
Stock Trading Strategist
Sunshine Profits - Effective Investments through Diligence and Care
* * * * *
Disclaimer
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczaks reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.