Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract is currently trading lower by 60 points at 119.20 continuing is bearish momentum starting the week off on a sour note as the trend is strong to the downside.

I have been recommending a bearish position from the 124.50 level and if you took that trade the stop-loss now stands at 121.85 as the chart structure will not improve for another 6 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.

Cattle prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average telling you that the trend is strong to the downside with the next major level of support around the 117.50 level and if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I think prices could touch the 110 level in the coming weeks ahead as prices still look expensive in my opinion.

Volatility at the current time is average as historically speaking cattle can have large price swings on a daily basis as I think that situation will start to occur soon so stay short and continue to place the proper stop loss.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

