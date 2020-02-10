rounded corner
Natural Gas Seeks Bottom
Monday, February 10, 2020

by Thomas Bills of T. Bills Trading, Inc.

Natural Gas has been in a steep decline since November 2018. However, I believe we are approaching significant support that could lead to a powerful rally. First, lets focus on the most recent leg down off the November 2019 swing high. This sell-off has produced 3 major ABCD patterns. Lets analyze them:

First, the dominant ABCD pattern has a super shallow retracement with 5:8 left-handed skewing. The retracement signals a strong down trend, while the left-handed skewing signals a loss of momentum. Overall, Id label this pattern as very bearish.

Second, the 1st supporting ABCD pattern has a medium deep retracement with 7:2 right-handed skewing. The retracement signals a weakening down trend, while the right-handed skewing signals an increase in momentum. Overall, Id label this pattern as neutral.

Third, the 2nd level supporting ABCD pattern has a super shallow retracement with 2:5 left-handed skewing. The retracement signals a down trend that is picking up steam, while the left-handed skewing signals a decrease in momentum. Overall, Id label this pattern as bearish.

Finally, looking at all 3 patterns together paints a bigger picture. The combined retracements support a strong down trend. However, the combined skewing supports a loss of downside momentum while the decreasing time ranges (13 to 9 to 7) signals the downward move is coming to an end. But when and where?

Lets dig in deeper by looking at the most recent move down off the 1/23/20 swing high. This latest move has produced 2 small ABCD patterns. The first one has a very deep retracement with 1:2 left-handed skewing. The second one has a medium deep retracement with 2:2 neutral skewing. Combined, these two patterns signal a down trend that is weakening AND losing momentum. This supports a possible bottom is near. I have narrowed down a possible support zone utilizing a proprietary use of Fib extensions off all 5 ABCD patterns. The zone worth watching for buy signals is from 1.704 to 1.464 on the continuation chart.

Now lets look at any other information that supports this zone.

-COT data shows large traders with a 241-week extreme short position, which is bullish.

-Monthly S1 @ 1.684 and S2 @ 1.526 are located within the zone.

-Major bottoms in 1999 and 2016 are located within this zone.

-Seasonal bias favors mid-February to late April rally.

This is a market worth watching right now and I will update this analysis if we enter my support zone.



About the author

I'm currently a middle office analyst for a proprietary trading firm with a BS in finance from the University of Illinois (Champaign-Urbana). I have 20+ years of experience in this industry ranging from working on the trading floors of the CME and CBOE, working in back-office operations, managing a clearing department, trading equities for a prop firm, and trading futures for my own account.  I analyze 30 different futures markets on a daily basis in the following sectors: grains, softs, meats, metals, energy, indexes, interest rates, and currencies. All of my market analysis is technical-based and looks for key areas of support and resistance that could either provide solid reward to risk trades or identify areas for profit-taking.

If you are interested in more of my market analysis, then please visit my blog @ http://tbillstrading.blogspot.com/.  I also provide a subscription-based daily newsletter called "Technically Speaking".  Please contact me @ tbills.trading@gmail.com for more information.

Disclaimer: There is a high risk of financial loss in stocks, futures and options trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Nothing in this newsletter is intended to be a trading recommendation for you to buy or sell stocks, futures, or options. 
