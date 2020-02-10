Natural Gas has been in a steep decline since November 2018. However, I believe we are approaching significant support that could lead to a powerful rally. First, lets focus on the most recent leg down off the November 2019 swing high. This sell-off has produced 3 major ABCD patterns. Lets analyze them:

First, the dominant ABCD pattern has a super shallow retracement with 5:8 left-handed skewing. The retracement signals a strong down trend, while the left-handed skewing signals a loss of momentum. Overall, Id label this pattern as very bearish.

Second, the 1st supporting ABCD pattern has a medium deep retracement with 7:2 right-handed skewing. The retracement signals a weakening down trend, while the right-handed skewing signals an increase in momentum. Overall, Id label this pattern as neutral.

Third, the 2nd level supporting ABCD pattern has a super shallow retracement with 2:5 left-handed skewing. The retracement signals a down trend that is picking up steam, while the left-handed skewing signals a decrease in momentum. Overall, Id label this pattern as bearish.

Finally, looking at all 3 patterns together paints a bigger picture. The combined retracements support a strong down trend. However, the combined skewing supports a loss of downside momentum while the decreasing time ranges (13 to 9 to 7) signals the downward move is coming to an end. But when and where?

Lets dig in deeper by looking at the most recent move down off the 1/23/20 swing high. This latest move has produced 2 small ABCD patterns. The first one has a very deep retracement with 1:2 left-handed skewing. The second one has a medium deep retracement with 2:2 neutral skewing. Combined, these two patterns signal a down trend that is weakening AND losing momentum. This supports a possible bottom is near. I have narrowed down a possible support zone utilizing a proprietary use of Fib extensions off all 5 ABCD patterns. The zone worth watching for buy signals is from 1.704 to 1.464 on the continuation chart.

Now lets look at any other information that supports this zone.

-COT data shows large traders with a 241-week extreme short position, which is bullish.

-Monthly S1 @ 1.684 and S2 @ 1.526 are located within the zone.

-Major bottoms in 1999 and 2016 are located within this zone.

-Seasonal bias favors mid-February to late April rally.

This is a market worth watching right now and I will update this analysis if we enter my support zone.