Stock Index Futures Holding Up Well



February 10, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES Stock index futures are lower,as traders assess the potential economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak. Later today, the White House will release its economic projections, including an updated growth forecast, along with a proposed budget for the fiscal year. In spite of the negative impact of the coronavirus and lower prices today, I anticipate U.S. stock index futures will end up higher in the first quarter. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar advanced to a four month high in the overnight trade. Recent strength in the greenback is linked to the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks. The Canadian dollar is lower in spite of news that housing starts in Canada in January were 213,000 when 205,000 were expected. Also, building permits in Canada in December increased 7.4% from November when up 2.8% was anticipated. China's consumer inflation hit its highest level in over eight years in January due to the impact from the coronavirus outbreak and the Lunar New Year. The consumer price index climbed 5.4% in January from a year earlier, which is the highest level since October 2011, when the index grew 5.5%. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are higher, as Treasury yields turn lower, as the coronavirus remains in focus and as analysts question whether supply chains and factories in China will reopen soon. Federal Reserve governor Michelle Bowman today said the current setting of the central bank's monetary policy should help the U.S. economy continue to grow. The national economic backdrop looks very favorable, which should be broadly supportive of your local economies. Patrick Harker of the Fed will speak at 2:15 central time. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will testify before Congress tomorrow and Wednesday. In light of the negative impact of the coronavirus on global economic growth, major central banks will come under pressure to add more accommodation. Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 71% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3300.00 Resistance 3337.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 98.420 Resistance 98.690 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.10944 Resistance 1.10977 March 20Japanese Yen Support .9110 Resistance .91500 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .75000 Resistance .75330 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6665 Resistance .6718 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 162^4 Resistance 163^16 April 20Gold Support 1569.0 Resistance 1584.0 March 20 Crude Oil Support 49.44 Resistance 50.55 March 20Copper Support 2.5400 Resistance 2.5800 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account . It is fast, saves on postage and its green.

Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by Archer Daniels Midland Company. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc.



Recent articles from this author Stock Index Futures Holding Up Well

S&P 500 and Dow Futures at Record Highs

NASDAQ Futures at Record Highs

U.S. Stock Index Futures Higher for a Second Day

U.S. Stock Index Futures Recover

About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.