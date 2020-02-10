A Plague On The Market, Or a Buying Opportunity?



How Will The Coronavirus Affect The Stock Market The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has already infected over 40,000 and threatens to completely shut-down the Chinese economy. The closest comparison to todays epidemic is the SARS outbreak in 2003. The Wuhan Coronavirus is spreading at a much faster rate and is more deadly with 40,000 infected and 908 casualties. By the end of the SARS epidemic, there were only about 8,100 infected with 774 casualties. To date, there are less than 600 deaths related to the coronavirus. Sickness Is Opportunity, For The Stock Market Anyway Looking at data going back to the AIDS epidemic of 1981 it appears that sickness is an opportunity, at least where the stock market is concerned. There have been a total of 12 major outbreaks in the time since, not counting the current one, and in most cases, the market moved higher in the weeks and months that followed. The initial market reaction to the news of a new outbreak is often bearish but the sell-offs dont last long. A full 75% of the instances tracked show a net decline in market price at the end of the first month but the number only declines from there. The ratio falls to 33% at the three-month mark and then 16% by the end of the first 12-month period. Out of the 12 incidents, the market only lost ground with two of them over the longer-term and even then the losses werent large. The mini-Ebola outbreak of 2016 was the worst to hit the market over the short-term. It (allegedly) caused a -13% decline in stock prices in the first three months since detection but there is a caveat. This outbreak occurred coincident with an earnings recession and we all know that it is earnings that really drive stock prices. The AIDS outbreak was the worst to hit the stock market over the long-term. Six months after the first reported case the market was down -0.20% and extended that to -10.75% by the end of the 12 months. The other outbreak to result in lower markets is the Measles/Rubella outbreak of 2014, that event had the market up after six months but down -0.73% after 12 months. In all other instances, the market moved higher on both a six month and 12-month basis. The average gain after 6 months for all outbreaks is 9.02%, the average gain after 12 months is 13%. If you are planning on making a trade based on this data your best bet is a bullish one but its still a gamble. A chart of the MSCI World Index prices with noteworthy outbreaks highlighted shows little to no correlation between global epidemics and stock market prices. For the full article: https://www.fxempire.com/news/article/a-plague-on-the-market-or-a-buying-opportunity-631837



Recent articles from this author A Plague On The Market, Or a Buying Opportunity?

The Crypto Daily Movers and Shakers 09/02/20

Brent Crude Oil Futures (BZ) Technical Analysis - Trade Through $56.56 Changes Momentum to Upside

GBP/USD Daily Forecast Sterling Threatens Break of Major Support

Crude Climbs as ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Sparkles

About the author FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles. Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil. FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.