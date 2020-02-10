B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Get our Trading Education Foundations video course for FREE! https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trading-education Links must be copied and pasted if reading from Barchart

E-mini S&P (March)

Last weeks close: Settled at 3325.50, down 19.75 Friday and up 101.50 on the week

Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks are hovering at unchanged to start the week. Headline job creation on Fridays Nonfarm Payroll report was strong at 225,000, but it was a loss of 12,000 Manufacturing jobs that raised concerns. Throughout last week, we pounded our narrative; the stock market needs better economic data. It was ISM Manufacturing last Monday coupled with an uptick in Europe that provided a tailwind to the market rally. However, as the week developed, German Factory Orders and Industrial Production started to throw cold water over the hopes of a recovery prior to the impact of Coronavirus. The loss in Manufacturing jobs sent a tremor through the market; a loss of jobs means much less optimism from employers.

Although algos on Friday may have keyed off the uptick in the unemployment rate, this was easily justified by better participation. In recent years, stronger than expected wage growth was viewed as a headwind for the stock market. It meant inflation was coming and therefore the Federal Reserve would hike rates. With inflation nowhere in sight and rising global concerns due to the Coronavirus, the Feds patient path is solidified. The U.S consumer has carried global growth amid recessionary concerns. Better wages for U.S consumer are crucial at this point. Average Hourly Earnings missed estimates at +0.2% versus +0.3%.

The data will remain crucial this week, but lifting sentiment were headlines pointing to the Peoples Bank of China injecting 900 billion Yuan or $129 billion. Although this simply replaced maturing repos, the central bank has injected about a quarter trillion dollars over the last four weeks.

This week, we look to a heavy economic calendar that includes a Congressional testimony by Fed Chair Powell Tuesday and Wednesday, CPI Thursday and Retail Sales Friday. San Francisco Fed President Bowman speaks today at 7:15 am CT and 2020 voter Philadelphia Fed President Harker speaks at 2:15 pm CT. We certainly wont yet see the full impact of the Coronavirus which has now killed more than 900. Also, the number of confirmed cases has topped 40,000. Although China is back to work, much of their pivotal data points such as Retail Sales and output numbers have been delayed to March.

Technicals: Stocks opened quietly at 5:00 pm CT last night before slipping sharply 30 minutes later and snapping right back. Price action in the S&P tested major three-star support at 3299.50-3305.25, a crucial level that we believe keeps the bulls in the immediate-term drivers seat, but also one that can lay the groundwork for ...Please sign up at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and propreitary levels emailed to you each morning.

Crude Oil (March)

Last weeks close: Settled at 50.32, down 0.63 on Friday and down 1.24 on the week

Fundamentals: Crude Oil slipped back below $50 for the first time since last Tuesday night as additional OPEC+ cuts hang in the balance. Price action responded through midweek last week on hopes that the cartel decreases production by 600,000 bpd, but Russia has yet to sign off on the move. While it is believed Saudi Arabia will work to slim output to buoy prices, Russias hesitance has certainly strained their relationship. Analysts estimate that Chinas Oil demand has fallen by at least 3 mbpd, pushing the world into oversupply. With equity markets finishing the week on soft footing despite roaring back in the first half, traders must keep an eye on the broader risk-environment.

Bill Baruch joined CNBCs Trading Nation Friday to discuss a number of ways to play the energy sector over the intermediate to long-term.

Technicals: We noted here Friday morning that our momentum indictor came in at 51.00 and the bears are in the drivers seat below there. Fridays short-lived pop stalled at a high of 51.04 and this now brings first key resistance today. Continued price action below ...Please sign up at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and propreitary levels emailed to you each morning.

Gold (April)

Last weeks close: Settled 1573.4, up 3.4 on Friday and down 14.5 on the week

Fundamentals: Gold finished an underwhelming week on a positive note, battling higher despite strong headline job creation. As we noted in the S&P section though, the loss of 12,000 manufacturing jobs held more weight than those headlines would let you believe. Risk-sentiment to start the week is at an inflection point and Gold will certainly benefit if equity markets turn south. Central banks have injected a massive amount of liquidity in recent weeks, a quarter trillion from China alone. This has propped up the risk appetite which now feels to be on fragile footing. There is no major economic data today, but Fed Chair Powell has a two-day Congressional testimony beginning tomorrow and those liquidity injections will certainly be a hot topic.

Technicals: Fridays firm session failed to settle back above 1574-1578.2, a level that we have called said Gold must close back above in order to invite immediate-term bullish waves back into the market. Our momentum indicator has now caught up to this level, so it is go-time here for the metal and it must respond by achieving such; a failure to do so will leave the tape vulnerable to ....Please sign up at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and propreitary levels emailed to you each morning.

Sign up for 1 or all 6 of our Blue Line Express commodity reports!

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/free-trial

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions on the markets, trading, or opening an account

Info@BlueLineFutures.com

312-278-0500

Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results