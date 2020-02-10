Hello traders,

USDJPY turned up sharply and strongly once again, so it is ideally unfolding a new and probably the final bullish, five-wave impulse for a wave C) of Y that can send the price back to the highs up to 110.50 - 111.00 area. At the moment wave 4 correction of C) may be underway.

USDJPY, 4h



