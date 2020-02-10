In a Sea of Energy Red, RBOB Gasoline Is the Strongest



Energy commodities has taken a beating over the past several weeks. The charts for most have broken all support and fallen like a knife. RBOB Gasoline, while under pressure as well, has held up the best and is clearly the strongest of the group. Historically the middle part of February sees a switch from seasonal weakness to seasonal strength for the group. To play this expected strength, I'm looking at a bullish RBOB Gasoline calendar spread. The RBOB Gasoline (Q20-X20) calendar spread has hypothetically profited in 13 of the last 15 years when bought on 2/9 and sold on 2/20. The average profit to drawdown ratio is strong at 109% while the average best profit is over 3 times the average worst profit. On Monday, I will be buying the RBOB Gasoline (Q20-X20) calendar spread at a limit of $0.1993.



About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com