If you are looking for fundamental analysis on Shopify Inc [NYSE:SHOP], we suggest you go read some articles in some site like SeekingAlpha or some such place where folks like to post financial statements already publicly available on an SEC site or the companies own Investor Relations filings.
We will give you the basic information if you do not know much about this eCommerce company that is based in Canada. They are a $55.518B market cap eCommerce platform company based in Ottawa, Canada, supporting more than 1M merchants from 175 countries. Total dollar value of orders processed by Shopify, was more than $14.8 billion in 3Q19. The company actively supports more than 3,200 third-party apps in its app store, having added 300 in 3Q19. The company will report 4Q19 financial results the morning of February 12, 2020.
Facts
- Market Cap: 55.514Billion [as of last Fridays close]
- Closing price: 478.69 on Fri Feb 7, 2020
- 52-Week price range: $160.63~$495
- Average Volume traded: 1.993M shares
- 50-Day MA 441.65
- 200-Day MA 363.54
- Cash: 2.67B
- Debt: 111.02M
- Operation CF: 26.98M
- Net Income: (127.13M)
If earnings or revenue miss and we drop on the reactionary trade following the earnings report ahead of the market open on Wedneday, we believe the stock price will hold between $449 ~ $458.75. After the report and into the following week and based purely on technical analysis we expect that the stock will seek out a resting place between $ 508~$531.
