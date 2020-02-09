We offer simple guidance for forex and currency futures traders. No need to watch a chart all day and trying to find the order flow and perfect entries. Make sure you check the economic calendar for the week and trade around Central Bank events using precise entry/exit techniques. For a few dollars a day, we give you actionable trade ideas that you can use throught the week with our twice daily alerts, once hours before the equities open in the United States and another that is hours before the Asian market open.
Such crisp guidance is unparalleled and unavailble elsewhere in the forex/futures services. Here is today's trade ideas for the Euro, Pound & Yen all measured to the USD. Nope, we offer no trials. Give us a spin for a month and we guarantee your sataisfaction.
Need supporting charts? Use these links below to download:
- Euro/USD -> https://tradeguidance.com/newsletters/chart-2920-eur/
- GBP/USD -> https://tradeguidance.com/newsletters/char-2920-gbp/
- USD/JPY -> https://tradeguidance.com/newsletters/chart-2920-jpy
Trade idea
Is there a currency you wish for us to analyze? Drop us a note. Come visit us at https://www.tradeguidance.com and fill out a contact form and tell us about your experience with trading financial instruments and commodities. We present weekly trade ideas on Twitter @tradeguidance and point you in the direction of the articles we like to publish on barchart and insidefutures. Tweeting only with the intent of helping traders learn!
Risk Disclosure:Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or life style. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any traders newsletter service . There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although, TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results.