Bitcoin rose by 0.73% on Saturday. Following on from a 0.62% gain on Friday, Bitcoin ended the day at $9,877.2.

A bearish start to the day saw Bitcoin fall to an early morning intraday low $9,657.8 before making a move.

Bitcoin fell through the first major support level at $9,706.07 before rallying to a late intraday high $9,920.8.

The rally saw Bitcoin break through the first major resistance level at $9,882.17 to hit $9,900 levels for the 1sttime since late October.

Coming within range of the second major resistance level at $9,959.13, Bitcoin eased back to sub-$9,900 late in the day.

The near-term bearish trend, formed at late Junes swing hi $13,764.0, remained firmly intact, however, in spite of the current week gains.

For the bulls, Bitcoin would need to break out from $11,000 levels to form a near-term bullish trend.

The Rest of the Pack

Across the rest of the top 10 cryptos, it was a mixed day for the crypto majors.

Bitcoin Cash SV led the way with a 13.43% surge.

EOS (+3.64%), Litecoin (+3.22%), and Tezos (+4.85%) also made solid gains on the day.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (-1.66%), Cardanos ADA (+0.67%), Ethereum (+0.07%), and Moneros XMR (+1.56%) also ended the day in the green.

Binance Coin (-1.00%), Ripples XRP (-0.75%), and Stellars Lumen (-0.94%) end the day in the red, however.

Through the current week, the crypto total market cap rose from a Tuesday low $254.52bn to an early Sunday high $286.16bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $285.90bn.

Having fallen back from 66% levels, Bitcoins dominance slipped further back to sub-64% levels going into Sunday. More marked gains across the broader market pinned Bitcoin back on the day. At the time of writing, Bitcoins dominance stood at 63.8%.

Trading volumes also picked up, rising to $146bn levels on Thursday before easing back. At the time of writing, 24-hr volumes stood at $134.90bn.

For the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/news/article/the-crypto-daily-movers-and-shakers-09-02-20-631782