rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

The Crypto Daily Movers and Shakers 09/02/20
Sunday, February 09, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bookmark and Share

Bitcoin rose by 0.73% on Saturday. Following on from a 0.62% gain on Friday, Bitcoin ended the day at $9,877.2.

A bearish start to the day saw Bitcoin fall to an early morning intraday low $9,657.8 before making a move.

Bitcoin fell through the first major support level at $9,706.07 before rallying to a late intraday high $9,920.8.

The rally saw Bitcoin break through the first major resistance level at $9,882.17 to hit $9,900 levels for the 1sttime since late October.

Coming within range of the second major resistance level at $9,959.13, Bitcoin eased back to sub-$9,900 late in the day.

The near-term bearish trend, formed at late Junes swing hi $13,764.0, remained firmly intact, however, in spite of the current week gains.

For the bulls, Bitcoin would need to break out from $11,000 levels to form a near-term bullish trend.

The Rest of the Pack

Across the rest of the top 10 cryptos, it was a mixed day for the crypto majors.

Bitcoin Cash SV led the way with a 13.43% surge.

EOS (+3.64%), Litecoin (+3.22%), and Tezos (+4.85%) also made solid gains on the day.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (-1.66%), Cardanos ADA (+0.67%), Ethereum (+0.07%), and Moneros XMR (+1.56%) also ended the day in the green.

Binance Coin (-1.00%), Ripples XRP (-0.75%), and Stellars Lumen (-0.94%) end the day in the red, however.

Through the current week, the crypto total market cap rose from a Tuesday low $254.52bn to an early Sunday high $286.16bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $285.90bn.

Having fallen back from 66% levels, Bitcoins dominance slipped further back to sub-64% levels going into Sunday. More marked gains across the broader market pinned Bitcoin back on the day. At the time of writing, Bitcoins dominance stood at 63.8%.

Trading volumes also picked up, rising to $146bn levels on Thursday before easing back. At the time of writing, 24-hr volumes stood at $134.90bn.

For the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/news/article/the-crypto-daily-movers-and-shakers-09-02-20-631782



Recent articles from this author


About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy