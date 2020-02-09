|
Brent Crude Oil Futures (BZ) Technical Analysis - Trade Through $56.56 Changes Momentum to Upside
Sunday, February 09, 2020
International-benchmark Brent crude oil futures closed lower on Friday after Russia said it needed more time to decide whether to join any additional oil output cuts by OPEC, saying U.S. crude production growth would slow and global demand remained solid, according to Reuters.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was speaking as OPEC pushes Moscow to make a decision on whether to cut output more in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the global economy.
On Friday,April Brent crude oilsettled at $54.47, down $0.46 or -0.84%.
Producers in OPEC+ are scheduled to meet in Vienna on March 5-6, although the meeting could be brought forward depending on how the coronavirus outbreak affects oil prices.
Daily April Brent Crude Oil
Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis
The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through $53.69 will reaffirm the downtrend with the next target the December 24, 2018 main bottom at $52.78. Taking out this level will essentially mean that last years entire rally has been wiped out.
The minor trend is also down. A trade through $56.56 will change the minor trend to up. This will also shift momentum to the upside.
The minor range is $53.69 to $56.56. Its 50% level or pivot at $55.13 is controlling the minor direction of the market.
