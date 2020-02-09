Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

International-benchmark Brent crude oil futures closed lower on Friday after Russia said it needed more time to decide whether to join any additional oil output cuts by OPEC, saying U.S. crude production growth would slow and global demand remained solid, according to Reuters.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was speaking as OPEC pushes Moscow to make a decision on whether to cut output more in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the global economy.

On Friday,April Brent crude oilsettled at $54.47, down $0.46 or -0.84%.

Producers in OPEC+ are scheduled to meet in Vienna on March 5-6, although the meeting could be brought forward depending on how the coronavirus outbreak affects oil prices.