This market has been the worst performing commodity since the start of the year and finally maybe turning a corner with the short selling drying up. Looking at last week's Commitment of Traders report we finally saw a reduction in the net short position indicating that a turn around might be approaching. Now from a trading standpoint, there's two ways to approach counter trend trading and Ill put them in order of risk based upon my opinion. The most risk averse strategy would be to buy a call spread, such as the May 102.50-107.50. The second would be to use a buy stop to initiate a trade over the first resistance and once filled use a sell stop below critical support near the contract low. This would be something like a buy stop at 104.60 and once filled a sell stop at 99.50 to protect yourself. Now remember that Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors so please call your broker or give us a call to further discuss 312-858-7303.

Orange Juice (-4.9% ytd)