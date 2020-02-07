Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Yesterday, in early dealings I felt compelled to send a Special Email Alert to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite, my brokerage clients and to those that recently purchased my book, Haunted By Markets. B ased on what has unfolded this afternoon I decided to post here on Inside Futures my Special Email Alert from yesterday. And note the time sent.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

As I type furiously away, April and June hogs are posting an "out-side day up" with gains of 210 to 180 points with cattle down 40 to 50 points. Apparently, Greece now has a case of swine fever and it was just announced that China bought 16,200 MT of US pork on January 30.

Hold long positions in hogs. Be willing to roll out of long Februar and replace with longs in April and June. Don't be crazy. Use a stop. But hog action today is quite bullish.

The Dow posted an all time high last night but the market is now lower by 23 points. As a new trade that is high in risk and high in margin: Sell (1) March Dow E-mini at 29,340. The last is 29,231 down 10. If filled, use a stop of 29,500 close only.

Get long hogs! Get short the Dow!

The time now is 8:45 a.m. Chicago

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And as I type furiously away, the March Dow is down about 200 points at 29,126 while April and June hog futures are up 175 and 157 points respectively. However and unfortunately, my stop on the March Dow was hit at 29,300 following the release of an Employment Report. And after being stopped out, the market has since drifted lower.

As for the hog market. Here is what I posted about 35 minutes ago on my twitter account. Food For Thought: June hog futures right now are $81.62 up 122. The last time June were here, spot February hogs were over $64.00. But as I type furiously away, February hogs are down $.30 at $57.40. Go figure!

I would not be short hogs. I would not be short grains. And I have no desire to be long either stocks or bonds. Or, cattle!

Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if I can be of help.

There is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

The time now is 12:22 p.m. Chicago time

________________________________________________________

