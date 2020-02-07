Can’t Shake The Virus. The Energy Report 02/07/2020



Oil prices can’t shake the coronavirus. Oil prices are weaker even after OPEC got Russia to finally agree to a production cut. Reuters reported that “Russia supports a recommendation to deepen OPEC+ global oil supply curbs to compensate for a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday. A technical panel that advises the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia proposed a provisional cut in output of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), three sources told Reuters earlier. That is about 0.6 percent of global supply and would extend the current curbs of 1.7 million bpd.” Yet Coronavirus concerns are again weighing on global markets. Conflicting reports about how well the virus is being contained is raising fears about economic growth. The death of the Doctor than warned about the illness and concerns that China is hiding things from the world are erasing the optimism that we saw in the market yesterday. Nat gas could not rally even after a so-called bullish 137 bcf draw. No winter and record production is creating problems for producers. Naureen Malik of Bloomberg writes that “- Natural gas prices in America’s biggest shale basin are going negative again as output surges faster than pipelines can be built to take it away. Gas for March delivery at the Waha hub, located in the Permian Basin of West Texas, has been trading below zero over the past week,” Bloomberg Fair Value prices show. She says that the rout is poised to get even worse as supplies swell, according to commodities broker OTC Global Holdings. For more on the U.S. gas market slump, Permian gas prices went negative for the first time in the spring of 2019, rebounding when Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Gulf Coast Express pipeline started up in the fall. History is repeating itself this year as gas output from the basin continues to soar, with the next major conduit not expected to enter service until later in 2020. Permian explorers extract the fuel as a byproduct of oil drilling, making them less responsive to tumbling gas prices. The dearth of Permian pipelines has contributed to an uptick in flaring, the process of burning gas off instead of capturing it from the well. Flaring, which produces carbon dioxide, has come under increasing scrutiny amid growing concern about climate change. Weaker prices in the basin, though, could be a boon for would-be exporters like Tellurian Inc. and Next Decade Corp. that plan to tap Permian supply and ship it to Europe and Asia.

Thanks,

Phil Flynn

Time for you to invest in yourself. The Fox Business Network is invested in you! Call to get the daily trade levels! Call to get special intraday updates. Call to open a trading account! Call for the latest joke at 888-264-5665 or email at pflynn@pricegroup.com



Recent articles from this author Can’t Shake The Virus. The Energy Report 02/07/2020

Getting it Together. The Energy Report 02/06/2020

Technical Meeting Bottom. The Energy Report 02/05/2020

No Pandemic Yet. The Energy Report 02/04/2020

The Road to Normal. The Energy Report 02/03/2020

About the author Mr. Flynn is one of the world's leading energy market analysts, providing individual investors, professional traders, and institutions with up-to-the-minute investment and risk management insight into global petroleum, gasoline, and energy markets. Phil Flynn's accurate and timely forecasts have come to be in great demand by industry and media worldwide. His impressive career goes back almost three decades, gaining attention with his market calls as writer of “The Energy Report”. He is a daily contributor to Fox Business Network where he provides daily market updates and analysis. Phil’s daily commentary is also featured in Futures Magazine, International Business Times, Inside Futures, 312 Energy, Enercast, among many others. Phil is a lifelong resident of Illinois. He attended Daley College in Chicago before beginning his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which eventually led him and his team to The PRICE Futures Group. Media highlights include: The President of the United States, Bloomberg, ABC, CBS, NBC´s "Today Show" and "Nightly News with Tom Brokaw", CNBC, CNN/CNNfn, FOX´s "O´Reilly Factor", PBS´s "The Newshour with Jim Lehrer" and "Nightly Business Report", MSNBC´s "The News with Brian Williams", The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor´s Business Daily, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Associated Press, The Toronto Globe & Mail, Houston Chronicle, Futures Magazine, Inside Futures, and National Public Radio. Contact Phil Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at pflynn@pricegroup.com